President Obama Disappointed A Young Girl By Not Being Beyoncé

#Beyonce
Senior Pop Culture Editor
09.12.14 2 Comments

Once again, President Barack Hussein Obamacare has let our country down. What did the commander-in-WEAK do this time? Oh, just breaking the heart of a young girl at the Inspired Teaching School in Washington, D.C. earlier today. Children are the future, unless Obama stops them.

A sixth-grader named Madison, standing next to the president in the assembly-line style operation, broke the news to him that she had been informed an important guest was going to join the activity, and she “thought it would be Beyonce.”

“Then I realized it was gonna be you,” she added. (Via)

The president’s response:

“Malia and Sasha would feel the same way.”

Blue Ivy 2016.

Via the Washington Post

Around The Web

TOPICS#Beyonce
TAGSBARACK OBAMABEYONCEPRESIDENT OBAMA

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP