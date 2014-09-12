President Obama Disappointed A Young Girl By Not Being Beyoncé

Once again, President Barack Hussein Obamacare has let our country down. What did the commander-in-WEAK do this time? Oh, just breaking the heart of a young girl at the Inspired Teaching School in Washington, D.C. earlier today. Children are the future, unless Obama stops them.

A sixth-grader named Madison, standing next to the president in the assembly-line style operation, broke the news to him that she had been informed an important guest was going to join the activity, and she “thought it would be Beyonce.”

“Then I realized it was gonna be you,” she added. (Via)