Primavera Sound is one of the world’s biggest festivals and today, announced its 2020 lineup with a bang. Rather than simply stopping at a social media post or press release, the festival’s organizers went fully cinematic, releasing a teaser video that has a lot in common with a lot of disaster movies. As bystanders flee through the streets of a city in panic, the headliner’s names — Tyler The Creator, Lana Del Rey, and The Strokes — flash on the screen amid the gleaming skyscrapers, making the announcement feel very epic and larger-than-life.

The festival, which began in 2001 in Barcelona, Spain, is scheduled to hit the Parc del Fòrum in Barcelona June 3-7; Porto, Portugal June 11-13, and Los Angeles, California September 19-20. The sprawling international lineup also includes Massive Attack, Pavement, The National, Beck, Bad Bunny, Disclosure, Brockhampton, Bikini Kill, Kacey Musgraves, Bauhaus, King Princess, Young Thug, Iggy Pop, King Gizzard and the Wizard Lizard, Nina Kraviz, Caribou, King Krule, Brittany Howard, DJ Shadow, Chromatics, Maggie Rogers, Earl Sweatshirt, Freddie Gibbs & Madlib, Kim Petras, Mavis Staples, Weyes Blood, Koffee, Little Simz, Kano, and many, many more.

For tickets and more information, you can check out Primavera’s official website here.

Some of the artists covered above are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.