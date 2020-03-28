The coronavirus has caused a number of music festivals to either cancel or reschedule for late summer or fall. Lovers And Friends recently announced their festival would be moved to August 9 while Coachella, also under the Goldenvoice umbrella, will now unfold in mid-October. And now Primavera Sound while join in on the late-summer fun, announcing a new date for the Barcelona leg of their festival.

The heads of Primavera Sound, which originally scheduled for June 3-7, released a statement on their website, breaking the news.

There are things that only happen once in a lifetime. The current global COVID-19 health crisis is, unfortunately, one of them. But it won’t be the only one… Faced with this constantly changing scenario, the restrictions imposed by the authorities on the celebration of public shows and on the free movement of people (making the participation of the announced artists difficult and in many cases impossible) and in coordination with the Generalitat de Catalunya, the Barcelona City Council and the Sant Adrià de Besòs City Council, we are forced to postpone the upcoming edition of Primavera Sound Barcelona for reasons of force majeure known to us all.

It remains to be seen whether the new dates, August 26-30, will result in any changes to the lineup. Back in January, Primavera Sound announced that Tyler The Creator, Lana Del Rey, and The Strokes would headline, while Beck, Bad Bunny, Brockhampton, Young Thug, Freddie Gibbs & Madlib, Kim Petras, Koffee, and many more are also set to perform as well.

