Problem his been on a roll this year in and outside of music. Fresh off his Coffee And Kush Vol. 1 project from late May, the Compton native is readying Volume 2 with his new single, “Nothin.” Bringing fellow West Coast veteran Jay Rock and newcomer Jack Harlow from out east to the festivities, Problem’s new song finds the trio laid back in the driver’s seat with carefree bars that remind listeners of their nonchalant attitude to the competition. The song arrives just a week after he called on Snoop Dogg and Freddie Gibbs for a new video to their “Don’t Be Mad At Me” remix.

Aside from his Coffee And Kush Vol. 1 project, Problem also shared a short film earlier this year entitled A Compton Story featuring narration from Mike Epps and production from TDE’s Punch. As for the featured guests on the song, Jack Harlow recently saw his “What’s Poppin” track reach No. 2 on Billboard‘s singles chart shortly before he was included in the 2020 XXL Freshman class. Jay Rock, on the other hand, has been rather quiet. Aside from his appearance on Anderson .Paak’s “Lockdown” remix, the TDE rapper has not shared much as he continues work on his upcoming fourth album which he said was “80% percent done” back in March.

Listen to “Nothin” above.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.