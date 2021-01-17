Legendary music producer and convicted murderer Phil Spector died in prison at the age of 81. According to TMZ, Spector died of coronavirus complications after he was diagnosed with coronavirus while serving a 19-year sentence for the 2009 murder of Lana Clarkson. The platform reports that he tested positive about four weeks ago and was transferred to the hospital to be treated. After seemingly recovering from the virus, he returned to prison but his symptoms returned once again as he experienced trouble breathing. He was rushed to the hospital where, unfortunately, he died on Saturday.

Born in the Bronx in 1939, Spector grew to be one of pop music’s most influential names. One of his biggest accomplishments was creating the “Wall Of Sound,” a technique he developed to create a fuller sound in the studio, one that gave an orchestral aesthetic.

His career began in high school when he landed his first big record thanks to Teddy Bears’ “To Know Him is To Love Him,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard singles chart. Spector would continue to have success in the music world thanks to records like “You Lost that Lovin’ Feeling,” “Unchained Melody,” and “You’re My Soul and Inspiration” with The Righteous Brothers. He would later produce The Beatles’ last album Let It Be and some of John Lennon’s solo records including “Instant Karma” and “Imagine.” Spector was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989.

In 2009, Spector was sentenced to 19 years in prison following the 2003 murder of actress Lana Jackson. The trial for second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a crime charges began in 2007 but it was later declared a mistrial due to a hung jury. A retrial in 2008 produced a guilty verdict the following year. Spector was eligible for parole in 2024 prior to his death.

(via TMZ)