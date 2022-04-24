Just a couple of days ago, Pusha T released his long-awaited fourth album It’s Almost Dry. It’s a 12-track effort filled with his trademark cocaine bars backed by appearances from Kanye West, Jay-Z, Pharrell, Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, Nigo, Labrinth, and Malice. The project was also heavily produced by Kanye West and Pharrell with additional help from Labrinth, 88-Keys, BoogzDaBeast, and more. So far, It’s Almost Dry has been met with favorable reviews from listeners as it appears that Pusha has elevated his game since his 2018 album Daytona.

The arrival of It’s Almost Dry has also made some question the whereabouts of Pusha’s Madlib-produced album which he’s teased on a few occasions. During the inaugural episode of Amp’s It’s Almost Dry Radio with Idea Generation’s Noah Callahan-Bever and his longtime manager Steven Victor, Pusha gave an honest answer about that project.

So I don’t know if I’m ready for radio, but I got @PUSHA_T to explain what happened to the Madlib produced album… — Noah Callahan-Bever (@N_C_B) April 23, 2022

Push said he got sent a folder of dope loops from Madlib, kinda like, “do your thing!” But he felt like the only way to top Daytona was to allow himself to really be produced in a more hands on way, so he decided to go in a different direction (sitting with Ye and P) for this 1 — Noah Callahan-Bever (@N_C_B) April 24, 2022

“I was definitely going to work with Madlib,” he said according to Complex. “I got some beats and they were actually chops from him. I just think he’s really dope at finding ill sounds and ill chops, and things of that nature.” He added, “But at the same time, it was feeling like a beat tape situation. I felt like to step it up I had to be produced — to step it up from Daytona.”

Pusha continued, “When you think about Daytona, it’s just beats and hard raps. I wasn’t produced. The structure of Kanye West you know, taking these things out or whatever the case may be. Honestly, it was just that. It’s Almost Dry is an exercise, definitely on the Pharrell side, in being produced.”

Maybe Pusha and Madlib can get on the same page at some point in the future, especially since Pusha said it was a “bucket list thing” for him to craft an album with Madlib.

It’s Almost Dry is out now via GOOD Music and Def Jam. You can stream it here.

