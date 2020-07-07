A few days ago, an unreleased Pop Smoke song, “Paranoia,” leaked. The track features Young Thug, Pusha T, and Gunna, and on it, Pusha had some words about Drake. After learning about the situation, Thug disavowed Pusha’s lyrics, saying he doesn’t “respect” them. This morning, Pusha has hopped on his Instagram Story to offer a response.

Sharing four slides of text, Pusha addressed Thug directly, saying that he believes Drake had some power in silencing Pusha’s verse. He also claimed that Thug only appears on the track because Pusha requested him, and noted that he doesn’t need Thug’s respect. He wrote:

“Aye @youngthug couple things: 1. Don’t feel bad, NOBODY knew what the verse was abt. The label heads that stopped it didn’t even know. They ONLY ASSUME because HE TOLD them! The same way HE TOLD abt the Ross ‘Maybach 6’ verse. And If HE’LL TELL record executives abt rap verses, God only knows what else HE’LL TELL! I don’t deal in Police Work, Police Rappers or Police N****s!!! 2. @youngthug you were the last verse added to the song and that’s ONLY because I requested YOU!! 3. And most important @youngthug, just so we are clear…I WOULD NEVER look or need YOUR respect for what is it I bring to this rap game!!”

He concluded by addressing Steven Victor — the head of Smoke’s label, Victor Victor Worldwide — and demanding to be taken off the deluxe edition of Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, so this drama doesn’t detract from the album. He wrote, “@stevenvictor I demand you take me off the deluxe @realpopsmoke album to avoid any confusion that make take away from This amazing body of work!”

Aside from the obvious points Pusha made, his posts also indicate that a deluxe edition of Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon is actually on the way. A new version of the album hasn’t officially been announced and is therefore currently only rumored. This certainly adds validity to those rumors, though.

Check out Pusha’s Instagram Stories below.

Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon is out now via Victor Victor Worldwide and Republic Records. Get it here.