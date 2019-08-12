Getty Image

For a short while, it looked like Pusha T was going to appear on a track alongside nemesis Lil Wayne, on Rick Ross’ new album Port Of Miami 2. Ross himself teased the collaboration, but when the album was released last week, Pusha’s verse was cut from the album. His verse did end up leaking, though, and it seemed to feature shots at Drake. Now Pusha himself has addressed the cut verse in a brief conversation with Joe Budden on the Joe Budden Podcast.

“Why did you do that to this verse that’s not out,” Budden asked Pusha over the phone, to which he responded, “That’s what we in it for, man. We here to rap, bro. That’s what I’m here for. We all have to do what we do best. I have to do what I do best, the next guy gotta do what he does best.” Budden then quipped, “When you do what you do best, then we’re not allowed on the album no more.” Pusha responded, “It’s part of the game, I can’t complain about it.” He then joked, “At this stage of my career, you know, I mean… hey man, hey. Hey! Hey!”

Pusha T Called In On The Joe Budden Podcast To Talk About His Verse On “Maybach Music VI” that didn’t make it on Rick Ross Album POM2 pic.twitter.com/tGFnOoiGmY — 2CooI2Blog (@2Cool2Bl0g) August 12, 2019

Ross also previously addressed the cut verse, saying, “What’s so dope about it is that both verses were cleared from both parties, but like I said, it was more about the bigger picture. Is this gonna move them two getting together closer? I’mma take the charge for that. I didn’t feel like this was the time for that.”

Port Of Miami 2 is out now via Epic Records. Get it here.