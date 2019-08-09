Rick Ross Explains Why Pusha T’s Verse Was Cut From ‘Port Of Miami 2’

Getty Image

Rick Ross’ new album Port Of Miami 2 was released at midnight last night, and between then and now, there has been a lot of talk about why Pusha T didn’t feature on a track alongside Lil Wayne, as it was previously suggested might happen. Ross had teased that the adversarial rappers could appear on a track together, saying, “What I did was I put together a record without either one of them knowing, because I feel like, you know, we will put this behind us one day. The real question, is the time now? And it may not be the time now, we’ll have to see on August 9th.”

There was plenty of speculation about why Pusha’s verse only wound up on a leaked version of the track, but now Ross has put the rumors to bed and explained the situation himself. In a new interview with Hot 97, Ross spoke about “Maybach Music VI,” saying at about 16 minutes into the video that he didn’t believe putting Pusha and Wayne on the same track was the right thing to do: “What’s so dope about it is that both verses were cleared from both parties, but like I said, it was more about the bigger picture. Is this gonna move them two getting together closer? I’mma take the charge for that. I didn’t feel like this was the time for that.”

Listen to the album version of “Maybach Music VI” below.

