After. a fairly quiet 2020, fans are hoping things will be much different for Pusha T and Vince Staples. Both haven’t revealed anything concrete in terms of a 2021 album, but the hope is both are hard at work in the booth. Despite this, the rappers’ latest guest verses provide a great beginning to the new year. They both brought their talents to Indian-born rapper and Mass Appeal signee Divine for their new collaboration, “Jungle Mantra.”

Vince Staples leads the way with a verse focused on making sure he gets to every dime that is meant to come his way. Divine then takes the middle verse with a string of bars delivered in Hindu before Pusha T closes it off by highlighting some of the differences between the poor and rich class in the world. The trio’s new track is set to appear in the upcoming Netflix film, White Tiger which debuts on the streaming platform next Friday, January 22. The film is based on the 2008 novel by Aravind Adiga and features direction from Ramin Bahrani.

Both Pusha T and Vince Staples’ last albums came in 2018. The former’s project was his Daytona release, which was centered in controversy and helped escalate tensions between him and Drake. Last year, he teased not one, not two, but three projects in the works with production from Madlib, The Neptunes, Kanye West, and Tyler The Creator spread out amongst them. As for Vince, his FM! album from 2018 was a rather concise project that was still met with positive reviews. It’s the hope that he too will make their returns to the music world in 2021 having laying low for the past year and a half.

Listen to “Divine Manta” in the video above.