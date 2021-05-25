Pusha T is currently hard at work on the follow up to his 2018 LP Daytona. The rapper has confidently said the 12-track effort is his bid for the “best album that drops in 2021.” But the upcoming album isn’t the only project Pusha wants to be working on. In fact, he’s apparently always dreamed of becoming a children’s book author.

Pusha first shared the news in response to a fan’s tweet about playing his Clipse song “Keys Open Doors” for their two-year-old kid. The rapper replied with, “Thanx and I’ve been trying to write a children’s book for years…they won’t publish me…”

One fan offered a theory as to why Pusha has a hard time securing a book contract. “It’s because you’ve used too many regular items as drug references,” they wrote.

Pusha had a simple response, writing: “A simple metaphor can be the death of you…”

If Pusha T did in fact end up securing a book contract, he wouldn’t be the first rapper to write a children’s book. Earlier this year, Lil Nas X unveiled his illustrated ABC picture book C Is For Country. It featured lines like “S is for swag. Just ’cause I’m going to bed doesn’t mean I can’t look good!” and “A is for Adventure. Every day is a brand new start!” In less than a month, the book landed on the New York Times’ best-sellers list. So if Pusha really is committed to children’s literature, he already has some stiff competition.