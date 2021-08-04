Quavo Bragged On Instagram That He Pays His Assistant $5,000 A Day

How in the world would fans find out the rate that Migos star Quavo pays his assistant you might ask? Well, the rapper himself bragged about the number on Instagram, of course. In a recent post, Quavo shared a photo of himself checking his phone outside while said assistant, one Joshua Washington, held an umbrella over his head to shield the sun and pointed a portable fan his way. Quavo tagged his assistant in the pic, and let fans know, his actions don’t go unappreciated.

Captioning the pic: “5k a Day My Asst. A Millionaire!” Quavo set off a whole conversation among Migos fans about the seemingly exorbitant rate. Then again, given how many stories we’ve heard about extremely wealthy celebrities treating their employees very poorly, this overpayment is a welcome rebuttal. Doing some quick calculations here about Mr. Washington’s total take home pay… if he makes $5,000 a day that’s $35,000 a week and $120,000 a month.

$120,000 annually is considered to be a pretty hefty salary in America, so multiply that 12 for each month and his total annual pay is $1,440,000. In which case, Quavo’s post is right, his assistant is most certainly a millionaire as he makes over a million in a year. Then again, maybe the daily rate is a sporadic one, and he’s not really working 365 like that. Let it be known, I too am available for assistant work if anyone in Migos is in LA for a few days without help and needs a hand.