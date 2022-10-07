Last night’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (October 6) was a win for visual learners. Jack Harlow and Fallon hooped with pumpkins, perpetuating White Men Can’t Jump, and Quavo and Takeoff reinforced that they really are moving on as a duo without Offset with a hypnotizing performance of the ironically titled “Nothing Changed.”

They were doused in their usual ice, owning the stage and comfortable forging their new path forward. “Don’t nothin’ change but the chains,” Quavo rapped in the chorus, before referencing Migos’ 2016 track “Can’t Go Out Sad” in his verse, “I’m the Huncho to my people, and I cannot go out the saddest.” Takeoff garnered applause from the Tonight Show audience after his pristinely delivered verse.

“Nothing Changed” is a track off Quavo and Takeoff’s new album Built For Infinity Links, which boasts a tracklist featuring Birdman, Gucci Mane, Gunna, Mustard, Summer Walker, and Youngboy Never Broke Again. In the lead-up to the album’s release, they addressed their split from Offset for perplexed Migos fans. (Offset recently announced his next solo album will drop November 11.)

“I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo because we just came from a loyal family,” Quavo said alongside Takeoff on Revolt’s Big Facts podcast with DJ Scream. “Sh*t that was supposed to stick together. Sometimes, when sh*t don’t work out, it ain’t meant to be.”

“Only time will tell, but we always family now. Ain’t nothin’ gonna change,” Takeoff added, before Quavo jumped back in: “We just stand on loyalty. We stand on real-deal loyalty. Sometimes, that sh*t ain’t displayed, and this ain’t got nothing to do with no label, no paperwork, no QC, no nothin’. This got something to do with three brothers. And sh*t, it is what it is. Right now, we gon’ be the duo ’til time tell.”

BREAKING: Quavo SLAMS THE DOOR on any possibility of The Migos reuniting! Do you think the Migos will ever get back together !!?? pic.twitter.com/VvtABdFRhV — Big Homies House (@BigHomiesHouse) October 4, 2022

But no matter how many times Quavo and Takeoff tell us that they’re a duo away from Migos, it will take repeatedly seeing them perform together without Offset for it to sink in that the groundbreaking Atlanta trio may be finished.

Watch Quavo and Takeoff perform “Nothing Changed” above.

Only Build For Infinity Links is out now via Motown Records. Get it here.

