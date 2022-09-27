Jack Harlow’s star continues to rise. After performing at and co-hosting the MTV VMAs, the Louisville native is stepping into another new role: Late-night host. Harlow will co-host next Thursday night’s (October 6) episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon when his Come Home The Kids Miss You tour hits New York City. According to a press release, he’ll help Jimmy deliver the episode’s monologue, introduce musical guests Quavo & Takeoff, and interview the night’s guest Dwyane Wade.

Harlow kept flying high in 2022 as he released his sophomore album, Come Home The Kids Miss You, after racking up his first-ever career No. 1 alongside Lil Nas X for “Industry Baby.” Harlow’s follow-up single, “First Class,” repeated the feat, giving him his first-ever No. 1 as a lead artist, and achieved the impressive accomplishment of returning to No. 1 a few weeks later, making three weeks in total. He also secured his first lead acting role in the remake of White Men Can’t Jump and got his own meal at KFC.

Even the bumps in the road have turned into victories for Jack. After accidentally insulting scores of R&B fans with his surprise at Brandy and Ray J’s relation, he recruited the elder Norwood to perform her fiery freestyle over “First Class” with him at the BET Awards.

Catch Jack Harlow as co-host of The Tonight Show on 10/6.

