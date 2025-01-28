Nowadays, musicians and wrestling go hand in hand–at least over in WWE’s realm. Yesterday (January 27), that entertainment bridge continued during Monday Night Raw. When the beloved late night program made a stop at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, the city’s most popular rapper were sure to snag a ringside seat.

As the camera’s panned the audience, it quickly caught glimpses of hometown heroes Lil Baby, 2 Chainz, Quavo, Killer Mike, and Lil Yachty.

Throughout the night, many of the recording artists were incorporated into the show. For example, Lil Yachty found himself in a tense exchange with The New Day’s Xavier Woods after he was called out for trolling him wearing a “The New Day sucks” t-shirt. However, following the group’s not-so-nice remarks about fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar, viewers consider it necessary retribution. For the most part, the taping kept thing family friendly.

However, the same could not be said of WW Monday Night Raw’s Netflix debut. The special guest for the evening was Travis Scott. Instead of hitting the ring himself, he decided to serve as Jey Uso’s match escort. Scott left some viewers at home hot and bothered when he decided to enjoy a few pulls from a blunt. But Triple H just laughed it off.