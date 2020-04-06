Quibi has arrived. The widely-touted, highly-anticipated, and endlessly-promoted mobile video app launched today (April 6) after a months-long campaign to drum up interest poured seemingly infinite amounts of money into content from and featuring big-name entertainers like Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Lopez, Lebron James, Megan Rapinoe, Reese Witherspoon and more.
Unsurprisingly, that list also includes a who’s-who from the hip-hop world as Quibi backed up the money trucks to give rappers (and rap adjacent comedians, directors, and producers) the chance to take over a new format from the ground up. They’ll produce, host, and guest-star in all types of shows on the infant app and here’s a handy list to help you parse through the options that are (or will be) on tap.
50 Cent (Producer) — Trill League
It’s been a long journey man. I don’t even really need to say much. My people who been rocking with me since I created this thing know I ain’t never let up. Those the ones I care about — just wanted to show y’all I was committed to reciprocating the love y’all shown me, and that I’m appreciative to everyone who’s helped me on this journey. We gonna put in that work and try to pry these doors open for black artists who put in that work with these pencils and Cintiq pens. And yea…we gonna be reckless with the comedy too! Me and my co-writer Jameel Saleem @germantownjam got some heat. And you know the ill shit me and Chase @saintchase build when we collab. Much thanks to my manager Jermaine for making this happen, alongside @50cent and Anil heading up G-Unit Films, Lionsgate, 3Arts Entertainment, and my man CJ, Colin, Doug and the Quibi team for bringing this series to life! #trillleague #animation #hiphop #blackartists
Based on animator-illustrator Ant Piper’s crowd-funded comic series, the Trill League is a comedic spin-off of the popular DC Comics superteam with characters like Blackmayne, Swolemayne, and Wondeisha. The comedy will likely appeal to fans of “hood classics” like Friday, Don’t Be A Menace To South Central, and The Boondocks.
Chance The Rapper — Punk’d
Reviving the popular MTV show for a new audience, the premise remains the same: Chance The Rapper pranks his famous friends for no reason other than to watch their hilarious reactions to the over-the-top situations he puts them in — and to finding out they’re being Punk’d. Among the victims: Adam DeVine, Liza Koshy, Megan Thee Stallion, and Offset.
Drake (Producer) — 48 Laws Of Power
Drake’s producing this series based on the popular self-help book, with each self-contained episode focusing on a different “Law.” While little is known about the show’s format or personnel, Drake’s earned enough goodwill from his Top Boy revival and the teen drama Euphoria to buy a little leeway on an admittedly kooky-sounding concept.
Eric Andre w/ Various — Rapper Warrior Ninja
Speaking of kooky-sounding concepts, this might be the show fans of both hip-hop and comedy can look forward to the most. Fusing Eric Andre’s absurdist physical humor with the obstacle course shenanigans of Ninja Warrior, Rapper Warrior Ninja expands on a fan-favorite bit from The Eric Andre Show in which Andre’s rapper friends are forced to navigate his demented traps all while spitting verses.
Lil Yachty — Public Figures
From Ian Edelman, the creator of How To Make It In America, Public Figures is a scripted comedy based on Lil Yachty’s real-life experiences. It’s a story that’s right up Edelman’s alley: Yachty moved from Atlanta to Harlem with $5 in his pocket and hustled his way into rap superstardom. It’s also a format that’s proven successful with other rapper’s stories, like Donald Glover’s Atlanta and Lil Dicky’s Dave.
Offset — Skrrt With Offset
Half interview show, half Top Gear spin-off (the shows will share a producer), this offering pairs Offset with his peers (wife Cardi B, Migos partner Quavo, Lil Yachty, and T-Pain) to show off their vehicles and tell the stories behind them, drive supercharged race cars, and even shoot up a bulletproof vehicle for kicks.
Usher, Ayo & Teo — The Sauce
Ann Arbor dancers/musicians Ayo & Teo host a cross-country dance competition, judged by none other than Usher, who also plays executive producer.
Various — &Music
A documentary show focusing on the non-musician professionals who make the music industry go-round, this series highlights lighting engineers, choreographers, audio engineers, stylists, and songwriters from all over the industry with the help of big-name stars like Anderson .Paak, Ozzy Osbourne, J Balvin, and YG. Hardcore hip-hop fans will love the episode centered around TDE in-house engineer MixedByAli.
Various — You Ain’t Got These
Rappers and sneakers go together like peanut and jam — you almost never see one without the other. This docuseries by Lena Waithe details sneaker culture through the eyes of some of entertainment’s biggest sneakerheads, from tennis star Billie Jean King to comedian Hasan Minhaj. Naturally, the show also involves commentary from hip-hop luminaries in the forms of Questlove and Nas.
Bonus:
Nikki Fre$h
I’m not sure whether this show is a scripted comedy or a reality show — or which one would be more bonkers. Nicole Richie bills herself as a “parent trap” rapper pursuing a legit career in music despite appealing mainly to “teachers, rabbis, Virgos, but mostly moms and gays” in her own words. Think of it as Wu-Tang by way of Goop. Bill Nye makes an appearance, as does Riche’s real-life husband Joel Madden and his brother and Good Charlotte bandmate Benji. This thing looks so nuts, I don’t think I’ll be able to look away — and odds are, neither will you.
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.