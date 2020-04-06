Quibi has arrived. The widely-touted, highly-anticipated, and endlessly-promoted mobile video app launched today (April 6) after a months-long campaign to drum up interest poured seemingly infinite amounts of money into content from and featuring big-name entertainers like Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Lopez, Lebron James, Megan Rapinoe, Reese Witherspoon and more. Unsurprisingly, that list also includes a who’s-who from the hip-hop world as Quibi backed up the money trucks to give rappers (and rap adjacent comedians, directors, and producers) the chance to take over a new format from the ground up. They’ll produce, host, and guest-star in all types of shows on the infant app and here’s a handy list to help you parse through the options that are (or will be) on tap.

Drake (Producer) — 48 Laws Of Power View this post on Instagram 😢 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Mar 24, 2020 at 2:48am PDT Drake’s producing this series based on the popular self-help book, with each self-contained episode focusing on a different “Law.” While little is known about the show’s format or personnel, Drake’s earned enough goodwill from his Top Boy revival and the teen drama Euphoria to buy a little leeway on an admittedly kooky-sounding concept. Eric Andre w/ Various — Rapper Warrior Ninja Speaking of kooky-sounding concepts, this might be the show fans of both hip-hop and comedy can look forward to the most. Fusing Eric Andre’s absurdist physical humor with the obstacle course shenanigans of Ninja Warrior, Rapper Warrior Ninja expands on a fan-favorite bit from The Eric Andre Show in which Andre’s rapper friends are forced to navigate his demented traps all while spitting verses.

Lil Yachty — Public Figures View this post on Instagram Felt Cute Might Delete Later 🥺👉🏿👈🏿 A post shared by CONCRETE BOY BOAT (@lilyachty) on Feb 24, 2020 at 8:29pm PST From Ian Edelman, the creator of How To Make It In America, Public Figures is a scripted comedy based on Lil Yachty’s real-life experiences. It’s a story that’s right up Edelman’s alley: Yachty moved from Atlanta to Harlem with $5 in his pocket and hustled his way into rap superstardom. It’s also a format that’s proven successful with other rapper’s stories, like Donald Glover’s Atlanta and Lil Dicky’s Dave. Offset — Skrrt With Offset Half interview show, half Top Gear spin-off (the shows will share a producer), this offering pairs Offset with his peers (wife Cardi B, Migos partner Quavo, Lil Yachty, and T-Pain) to show off their vehicles and tell the stories behind them, drive supercharged race cars, and even shoot up a bulletproof vehicle for kicks.

Usher, Ayo & Teo — The Sauce Ann Arbor dancers/musicians Ayo & Teo host a cross-country dance competition, judged by none other than Usher, who also plays executive producer. Various — &Music A documentary show focusing on the non-musician professionals who make the music industry go-round, this series highlights lighting engineers, choreographers, audio engineers, stylists, and songwriters from all over the industry with the help of big-name stars like Anderson .Paak, Ozzy Osbourne, J Balvin, and YG. Hardcore hip-hop fans will love the episode centered around TDE in-house engineer MixedByAli.

Various — You Ain’t Got These Rappers and sneakers go together like peanut and jam — you almost never see one without the other. This docuseries by Lena Waithe details sneaker culture through the eyes of some of entertainment’s biggest sneakerheads, from tennis star Billie Jean King to comedian Hasan Minhaj. Naturally, the show also involves commentary from hip-hop luminaries in the forms of Questlove and Nas. Bonus: