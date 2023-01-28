Rae Sremmurd returned with a brand new song, “Sucka Or Sum.” The duo members, Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee, have put out a handful of songs recently, including “Torpedo,” “Denial,” and “Community D*ck” featuring Flo Milli.

They previously teased a snippet of the song in a Twitter video as they got fans excited by jamming out. Produced by Jaxx, “Sucka Or Sum” opens with a calming instrumental before dropping the booming beat.

NEW SONG THIS FRIDAY 🤫pic.twitter.com/wHr6wqWXhq — Rae Sremmurd (@RaeSremmurd) January 26, 2023

The music video for the song finds the two brothers dressed as construction workers, in fancy suits, and just having a good time in their regular clothes. Add in some enticing visual effects, and it creates a seriously cool viewing experience.

Last May, Rae Sremmurd began teasing their long-awaited fourth studio album, which could potentially feature their latest few singles. “SREMM4LIFE,” they tweeted along with a photo of a “4” on fire. However, there is currently not a release date and only limited info about the project.

“We’ve got to give them something new, man. As an artist, it’s hard to be yourself, and I feel like with this album, it was like we’re not following a trend,” Jxmmi told GQ last year. “We want set the tone.”

Listen to Rae Sremmurd’s “Sucka Or Sum” above.