Rae Sremmurd dropped the video for “Torpedo” on Friday, December 30. It’s the latest single, following “Denial” and “Community D*ck” featuring Flo Milli, to amplify buzz that SREMM4LIFE is coming sooner than later. The buzz only got louder when Rae Sremmurd performed “Torpedo” on Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party last night, December 31. The NBC special aired live from Miami.

The two-hour show opened with Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton, her co-host and godmother, singing “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll” in matching leopard-print outfits. Up next: Rae Sremmurd, who started a medley with their 2016 No. 1 song “Black Beatles” before hitting “Torpedo.” They finished by venturing into the crowd for “No Type.”

Later in the show, Swae Lee returned to the stage for a “Party Up The Street” duet with Cyrus. Swae Lee, Cyrus and Mike Will Made-It, who co-produced with Andrew Watt, dropped the vibe-inducing song as part of Cyrus’ 2019 six-track EP She Is Coming.

In January 2022, Cyrus posted photos from the studio with Rae Sremmurd, Mike Will Made-It, and others. Andrew Watt, meanwhile, shared all the way back in June 2021 that he was planning on working on another album with Cyrus. Watt told Guitar World that the album was “still in the planning stages,” but it appears we’re close to Cyrus’ Plastic Hearts followup.

Cyrus confirmed during Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party and across her social media platforms that a new single, “Flowers,” is arriving on January 13, which may or may not purposely be on Liam Hemsworth’s birthday. Either way, we’re here for it.