Rapsody Explains Why It Was Important For Her To Speak For Black Women On ‘Eve’

This essay is running as part of the 2019 Uproxx Music Critics Poll. Explore the results here.

Coming in at No. 40 on our 2019 Uproxx Music Critics Poll, Rapsody’s Eve symbolizes a watershed moment both for women in hip-hop and for Rapsody herself. After over a decade in the hip-hop world, Rapsody — born Marlanna Evans almost 37 years ago in Snow Hill, North Carolina — is finally ready to embrace her role as the vanguard for the women’s movement in hip-hop. For years, it seemed as though rap fans only had one or two options for a female perspective in the rap game — options that unhealthily bought into previously existing frameworks that present only two real categories for female rappers.

But in 2019, the scene exploded with new faces and a diverse array of styles, from Doja Cat and Rico Nasty‘s cutesy “sugar trap” to Kash Doll and Megan Thee Stallion‘s raunchy grown woman-isms. Rapsody suddenly went from being the “alternative” option for fans of woman-focused rap to an elder stateswoman tasked with unifying these seemingly opposed worldviews. Her efforts were underscored by Eve‘s theme of presenting a kaleidoscope of Black female experiences to audiences long accustomed to only seeing one or two.

By highlighting Black women from varying disciplines who’d become prominent for very different reasons, Rapsody was able to reconcile the longstanding visions into a more holistic one that said, “Women can be many things.” While it may have felt as though the message wasn’t all that revolutionary or needed in light of the newfound wealth of female talent in the game, recent comments and controversies involving rap impresario Jermaine Dupri and rising Chicago poet Noname highlighted just how important that message still is — and just how badly someone needs to speak for and to all audiences about Black women’s experiences.

“There’s so much happening in the world,” Rapsody said during a recent visit to Uproxx’s office in Los Angeles. “I don’t think we necessarily always get the opportunity or the space to tell our story and to tell how we feel or to be represented.” That’s why, she said, it was so important for her to speak to those experiences, both to acknowledge her fellow Black women and to present a more complete concept of who they are to the world at large. “It’s important for me while I have the microphone, while I have people’s ears and while I have a platform, to tell that story.”

Rapsody explains how, in contrast to Noname’s insistence that rap concerts must be safe spaces for artists to share their stories with folks who understand those experiences, her work can open doors that rap fans might not ordinarily even notice. “After some of my shows,” she said, “I would get off and just talk to a few people and this white guy pulled up — he was like, ‘Thank you for your album.’ He’s like, ‘I know it wasn’t necessarily meant for me, but I learned something from it and it taught me what my Black girlfriend goes through and I have a better understanding and that helps me.'”