BRS Kash, DDG, And Toosii React To Adina Howard’s ‘Freak Like Me’ Video

This week on React Like You Know, we’re switching things up. We’ve touched on all the party classics like Lil Kim’s “Crush On You,” Busta Rhymes’ “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See,” Trick Daddy and Trina’s “Nann,” and Mark Morrison’s “Return Of The Mack,” but this week, we’re slowing things down and pulling out a body-rolling R&B classic.

Mid-’90s staple singer Adina Howard — who is finally releasing her shelved 1997 album Welcome To Fantasy Island to streaming this week — debuted in 1995 with “Freak Like Me,” well before some members of our panel were even born.

So, it’s a blast to watch BRS Kash, DaniLeigh, DDG, and Toosii’s minds get blown by the laid-back G-funk stylings of the singer’s sexy debut single, which sounds little like the trap-heavy production of today. Wait for the moment BRS Kash finally realizes what the song is; he lights up like a Christmas tree. Meanwhile, Bobby Sessions makes this astute observation: “If your mom her hair like this, you was for sure getting your ass whipped.” Almighty Suspect also mishears a lyric, leading to one of the best facial reactions we’ve seen.

Watch the latest episode of React Like You Know above.

