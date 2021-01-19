Uproxx’s React Like You Know is back with another round of classic videos for today’s cohort of young performers to watch and the reactions remain as entertaining as ever. This week’s episode revives the 1996 wedding reception/family reunion staple, Mark Morrison’s “Return Of The Mack,” and recruits Gen Z faves like Trippie Redd, Toosii, and BRS Kash to report on the videos extremely mid-90s trappings.

Most of this week’s panel seems familiar with the track, but as many of its members weren’t even born in 1996, there are more than a few who have never seen the video. Toosii straight up forgets to comment as he becomes engrossed in the video’s Blaxploitation-inspired plot, while Blac Chyna seems fascinated by the fashion, which Hook calls “Matrix vibes,” remarking that she loves “a good turtleneck.”

However, Chyna has some advice for anyone looking to mimic the video’s distinctive look. “Don’t be doing the Gumby if your hairline is [bad],” she jokes. DaniLeigh takes a crack at explaining what a “mack” is, while AZChike approves of the background dancers’ support for Mark and what Bobby Sessions calls “bouncing back like the [Denver] Nuggets.”

Watch the latest episode of React Like You Know above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.