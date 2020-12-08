React Like You Know is back with another classic video for our panel of Gen Z rappers to enjoy. This week’s panel — consisting of 2KBaby, Babyxsosa, Black Fortune, Lil Keed, NLE Choppa, and Shordie Shordie, gets nostalgic with Trick Daddy and Trina’s 1998 hit “Nann N****.” The first single from Trick’s second album, http://www.thug.com, the track is widely considered Trina‘s mainstream breakout, introducing the world to her raunchy rap style and setting the foundation upon which many of today’s female rappers have built similar brands.

As usual, the younger rappers’ reactions may make viewers feel wistful for times past — or just old — as they comment on everything from the baggy clothes to Trina’s impact on modern-day rap. This episode’s MVP might just be 2KBaby who keeps it extra real when he’s asked about his affinity for Polo by Ralph Lauren, although NLE Choppa’s commentary and Babyxsosa’s uncontrollable dancing make for fun additions. Meanwhile, Black Fortune shuts down any suggestions that he spends money on his lady friends, while Shordie Shordie seems impressed by the video’s simple concept. “They threw a party and shot a video,” he says, awed.

Unfortunately, Trick Daddy himself has had a bumpy 2020. In January, he was arrested for DUI and possession of cocaine. Maybe he can reach out to Swizz Beats about getting on a Verzuz and bringing some spotlight back to his influential name. Trina, however, has already turned down a challenge from former rival Khia, although it’d be fun to get a glimpse of her during the rumored Foxy Brown/Lil Kim battle that is supposedly in the works.

Watch the latest episode of React Like You Know above.