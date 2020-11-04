Lil Keed, NLE Choppa, And More React To Busta Rhymes’ Classic ‘Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See’ Video

Uproxx’s panel of up-and-coming rappers is back to watch another classic video in the latest episode of React Like You Know. This time, Guapdad 4000, Lil Keed, NLE Choppa, and the gang take in the eye-popping spectacle of a hip-hop video master’s breakout solo single. Busta Rhymes has often been called an inspiration for multiple generations for his inventive visual work with Hype Williams, so it’s only right our Freshman Class favorites and their peers react to Busta’s 1997 classic, “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See.”

Right off the bat, a few of their minds are blown. Louisville neophyte 2kBaby compares Busta’s bright red early video look to a “hot Cheeto cheetah,” while Baltimore’s Shordie Shordie is struck speechless after affirming “he was spitting that sh*t though.” NLE Choppa offers a thoughtful edit (“Me, I’d just put a bunch of guns in that motherf*cker”), Lil Keed praises Busta’s creativity, and Guapdad lends some continuity with a reference to our first episode (“Now, this some hand movement right here! Lil Cease should have watched Busta!”).

Of course, he’s referring to the debut episode of React Like You Know when the group took a look at Lil Kim’s “Crush On You.” Meanwhile, Busta just released his 12th album Extinction Level Event 2 and turned up in Harlem, New York to encourage fans waiting to vote.

Watch the latest episode of React Like You Know above.

