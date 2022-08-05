Back in 2017, Calvin Harris had a slight change in direction in his career thanks to his fifth album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1. While the project featured just 10 songs, it recruited a talented roster of artists to bring their talents for groovy and dance-worthy anthems. In total, Frank Ocean, Migos, Schoolboy Q, PartyNextDoor, DRAM, Young Thug, Pharrell Williams, Ariana Grande, Future, Khalid, Travis Scott, Snoop Dogg, John Legend, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry, Big Sean, Kehlani, Lil Yachty, and Jessie Reyez all showed up on Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1. The album was praised from all corners of the industry and fans begged for Vol. 2, and finally, after five long years, Calvin Harris delivered just that.

Here Are Some Early Reactions To Calvin Harris’ ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’

At long last, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 is here for the world to enjoy. It’s a bit longer than the first installment, but Calvin made sure to call up the industry’s best names for his last body of work. Through 14 songs, listeners will catch appearances from 21 Savage, Dua Lipa, Young Thug, Tinashe, Offset, Normani, Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, Chloe Bailey, 21 Savage, Latto, Charlie Puth, Swae Lee, Stefflon Don, 6lack, Pusha T, Donae’o, Lil Durk, Shenseea, and Jorja Smith.

With all the excitement that was behind the project leading up to its release, it’s no surprise that some were quick to share their thoughts about it on social media.

Some loved what they heard on the new album:

OK Calvin Harris FINALLY got his shit together with this Charlie Puth and Shenseea record pic.twitter.com/841Ylfx49q — 𝔼𝕓. (@EbtheCeleb) August 5, 2022

Chinsea Linda Lee!!! I am obsessed with this verse and how you sound on this! 😩🔥🔥 ⁦@SHENYENG⁩ https://t.co/J09IejITXU — jordan ✌🏾 (@lifespayneful) August 5, 2022

The new Calvin Harris album eats idc pic.twitter.com/R6ROZMlXjA — elimortsen (@elimortsen) August 5, 2022

This track is the one guys. This is the FIRE track we needed for the rest of summer https://t.co/39U9pQSX1Y — D🇵🇷 (@DillonCaraballo) August 5, 2022

A lot more people were critical of it:

Calvin Harris really made 14 versions of the same song on this lil album pic.twitter.com/vTecTyOcD0 — V_______ (@ArmenianaGrande) August 5, 2022

calvin harris on this album pic.twitter.com/fAEGRTSOcY — 🛴 (@notmarcuscrooze) August 5, 2022

calvin harris made some amazing instrumentals that completely encapsulated the sound of summertime and threw on the most god awful features jesus christ pic.twitter.com/bDVX3O8sc2 — skrat😵‍💫 (@savageskrat) August 5, 2022

im really not feeling this new calvin harris album at all. it isn’t necessarily bad, it’s just insanely boring to me. the best tracks are the ones he dropped as singles… tuff — SK⚡️ (@raptalksk) August 5, 2022

New Calvin Harris is a disappointment. I absolutely loved Vol. 1, but Calvin should have kept to his promise of never returning to this era. There are some great tracks on Vol. 2, sure, but a majority of tracks aren't special. Solid production, but instrumentally homogeneous. — Sué (@Josueisinbed) August 5, 2022

Calvin Harris’s new album is so underwhelming 🥱 — Khethiwe (@UncleACE_) August 5, 2022

Calvin Harris really did miss this time huh pic.twitter.com/grEdT6d7p0 — esha (@minionssuperfan) August 5, 2022

Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 got me feeling like:

Calvin Harris set the bar too high with Slide. pic.twitter.com/WSZAjBLB9R — Diogo Reis (@DisreisDiogo) August 5, 2022

And, of course, you have your jokes:

Calvin Harris tracks will be like Match My Vibe ft. Cèline Dion, Lil Baby & Harry Potter — Jamalapeño (@hotjamalle) August 5, 2022

DJ Khaled and Calvin Harris in 2022 pic.twitter.com/GHDfX5hi0e — Keval (@cableman0) August 5, 2022

these calvin harris beats sound like when someone put u on hold — Dave (@david_vonmering) August 5, 2022

Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 is out now via Columbia Records. You can stream it here.

Some of the artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group