Early Reactions To Calvin Harris’ ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’ Are Out And People Are A Bit Underwhelmed

Back in 2017, Calvin Harris had a slight change in direction in his career thanks to his fifth album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1. While the project featured just 10 songs, it recruited a talented roster of artists to bring their talents for groovy and dance-worthy anthems. In total, Frank Ocean, Migos, Schoolboy Q, PartyNextDoor, DRAM, Young Thug, Pharrell Williams, Ariana Grande, Future, Khalid, Travis Scott, Snoop Dogg, John Legend, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry, Big Sean, Kehlani, Lil Yachty, and Jessie Reyez all showed up on Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1. The album was praised from all corners of the industry and fans begged for Vol. 2, and finally, after five long years, Calvin Harris delivered just that.

Here Are Some Early Reactions To Calvin Harris’ ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’

At long last, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 is here for the world to enjoy. It’s a bit longer than the first installment, but Calvin made sure to call up the industry’s best names for his last body of work. Through 14 songs, listeners will catch appearances from 21 Savage, Dua Lipa, Young Thug, Tinashe, Offset, Normani, Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, Chloe Bailey, 21 Savage, Latto, Charlie Puth, Swae Lee, Stefflon Don, 6lack, Pusha T, Donae’o, Lil Durk, Shenseea, and Jorja Smith.

With all the excitement that was behind the project leading up to its release, it’s no surprise that some were quick to share their thoughts about it on social media.

Some loved what they heard on the new album:

A lot more people were critical of it:

And, of course, you have your jokes:

Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 is out now via Columbia Records. You can stream it here.

Some of the artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group

