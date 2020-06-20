Artists from many genres have stepped forward to offer their words and support for those affected by systemic racism. Following a frustrating and anger-filled few weeks sparked by the death of George Floyd — and amplified by the unsolved murder of Breonna Taylor, as well as the death of Rayshard Brooks — people across America placed a much-needed emphasis on the Juneteenth holiday. Some artists used to the day to deliver new music, one of them being Reason.

In the midst of working on his upcoming album, Reason reached into his vaults to release “Field N****,” a song he recorded two years ago. “When sitting around feeling as though I haven’t done enough I added the last part of this song and shot this video 2 days ago,” he said in an Instagram post for the song. “Love my label for allowing me to give this to you all and I hope it resonates with you the way it did for me when creating it”

The song came with a video, which features a number of black-and-white images that represent the pain and struggle throughout Black history, from Rosa Park on a Birmingham bus to Sandra Bland struggling in the back of a police cruiser.

You can listen to “Field N****” above.