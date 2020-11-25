The Weeknd opted against holding his tongue on Tuesday night and shared a post to Twitter where he called the Grammy awards “corrupt.” His accusation came after he failed to receive a single nomination in any category for the 2021 Grammys. His tweet also came shortly after TMZ reported that the singer did not get nominated at the award show because he insisted on performing at both the Grammys and the Super Bowl. Hours after The Weeknd’s tweet, The Recording Academy’s interim president/CEO Harvey Mason Jr. put out a statement that Variety shared where he denies The Weeknd’s claims and says he was also “surprised” that the Canadian singer was not nominated.

Congratulations to today’s Grammy nominees, who have earned their peers’ recognition for their incredible work. There were a record number of submissions in this unusual and competitive year. We understand that The Weeknd is disappointed at not being nominated. I was surprised and can empathize with what he’s feeling. His music this year was excellent, and his contributions to the music community and broader world are worthy of everyone’s admiration. We were thrilled when we found out he would be performing at the upcoming Super Bowl and we would have loved to have him also perform on the Grammy stage the weekend before. Unfortunately, every year, there are fewer nominations than the number of deserving artists. But as the only peer-voted music award, we will continue to recognize and celebrate excellence in music while shining a light on the many amazing artists that make up our global community. To be clear, voting in all categories ended well before The Weeknd’s performance at the Super Bowl was announced, so in no way could it have affected the nomination process. All Grammy nominees are recognized by the voting body for their excellence, and we congratulate them all.

This is Mason Jr.’s second statement since the Grammy nominations were revealed. Earlier on Tuesday, he addressed some of the biggest snubs from the award show. “The Grammys have shifted in terms of what they value,” he said in his first statement. “Now they seem to value championing newer and less well-known artists over reinforcing things that have already been rewarded in the marketplace.”

(via Variety)