Last year, Rema shared his debut album Rave & Roses. He’s collaborated with Selena Gomez for a “Calm Down” remix, as well as FKA Twigs for “Jealousy.” Now, he’s bringing his material to late-night television with a new performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

He brought both “Calm Down” and “Holiday” to stage last night (April 5). He enthusiastically performed the two tracks as a hypnotic medley, not losing the watcher’s attention for a second. He engaged the audience the most while playing the celebratory anthem “Holiday,” dancing in a thick cloud of fog.

About joining Rema for a remix of “Calm Down,” Gomez said she was honored to be on the song.

“I’m really excited to see the person that asked me to be on a song that I couldn’t be more honored to do,” the “Lose You To Love Me” singer said. “The song’s fun, I hope people like it. That’s all I want.”

Rema will be hitting some festivals this year. He’s on the roster for Broccoli City Festival next to names like Brent Faiyaz, Jazmine Sullivan, and Lil Uzi Vert. He’s also on the lineup for Switzerland’s Montreux Jazz Festival alongside Bob Dylan, Lil Nas X, and Sam Smith.

Watch Rema’s performance above.