Carly Hoskins

Formerly known as simply Sports, power pop quartet Remember Sports have been relatively quiet in the months since moving from Gambier, Ohio to their new home of Philadelphia and announcing their name change. That’s all changed now, however, as the band has announced their third full-length album Slow Buzz, which is set for a May release. Recorded with Russel The Leaf’s Evan M. Marré in Valatie, NY, Slow Buzz is a recollection of a breakup, and the attempts to work through its aftermath.

To celebrate the announcement of new material, Remember Sports has shared the record’s first single, “Up From Below,” a quick and direct story of the realization that guitarist/vocalist Carmen Perry’s relationship was over, all placed over peppy guitars and speedy drums. Clocking in at just over two minutes, the track covers a lot of ground thematically, with Perry’s refined delivery anchoring an exemplary power pop number.

Catchy and succinct, “Up From Below” sets the bar high for the remainder of Slow Buzz, a record that will without a doubt make Remember Sports a band to watch in 2018. Check out the track below.

Slow Buzz is out 5/18 on Father/Daughter Records. Pre-order it on vinyl, limited to only 1000 copies, here.