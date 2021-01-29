Rexx Life Raj Dodges A ‘Bounty’ On His Head In His New Illmind-Produced Song

Berkeley rapper/singer Rexx Life Raj seems like a really nice guy, so why anyone would want to put a bounty on his head is beyond me, but that’s exactly what he insists is happening in his new, Illmind-produced single, “Bounty.” Musically, the new song is right in Rexx’s wheelhouse, with a tight, spacious beat for him to express his innermost thoughts with a combination of lilting crooning and rapier-like rap cadences.

Raj recently posted a photo to his Instagram teasing the new track, with his cowboy-inspired look forming the basis for the song’s cover art and suggesting that there might be a Western-style video for “Bounty” on the way as well. It wouldn’t be the first time the Bay Area indie stalwart went all-in on a video concept.

In the video for Raj’s most recent single, “Bad Bad Bad” from his California Poppy 2 EP, he cheekily adopted some extreme-looking pandemic safety measures for a day of picnics, sightseeing, and sports. Meanwhile, the video for his 2020 single “Tesla In A Pandemic” was more-or-less self-explanatory, as he showed off his new purchase and exhorted the benefits of remaining independent and keeping creative control.

“Bounty” appears to be a standalone single for now, but knowing Raj, it’s likely only a matter of time before he announces a new full-length to follow-up 2019’s Father Figure 3. Stay tuned.

Listen to Rexx Life Raj’s “Bounty” above.