Kehlani Joins Rexx Life Raj For The New ‘Official’ Bay Area Wedding Song, ‘Your Way’

Bay Area natives Kehlani and Rexx Life Raj have linked up to deliver what may turn out to be the Bay Area’s new “official wedding song,” according to a hilarious tweet from Raj’s manager about their track “Your Way.” The new single is the latest from Raj’s upcoming effort, Father Figure 3: Somewhere Out There, and earns its romantic distinction from a folk guitar-driven backing track and Raj and Kehlani’s harmonious singing and tender, devotional lyrics. Check it out below.

Produced by Blake Straus, “Your Way” stands out from the album’s previous singles in its commitment to melody and lovely themes, departing from the more motivational, self-respect-focused concepts on tracks like “Falling,” “Moonwalk,” and “On 10.” Fellow Bay Area singer Kehlani turns out to be the perfect compliment to the more romantic themes of “Your Way,” as she’s consistently relied on emotional musings about love and relationships to drive her own successful musical evolution. Rexx Life Raj has delved into such territory before on his previous Father Figure mixtapes, but it never hurts to have a guide who’s been there before helping to show — ahem — the way.

Raj’s Father Figure 3: Somewhere Out There is due November 6 and will also feature Bas, Russ, Kenny Beats, and Jay Prince. Pre-order it here.

Kehlani is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.