Rexx Life Raj has been cooking up the follow-up to his fan-favorite EP California Poppy for some time and today, he shared the release date for California Poppy 2, November 20, along with the video for the sunny single, “State Of Mind.” The Berkeley rapper takes a break in the mellow video, occupying a cabin in the woods to burn incense, sage, and other herbs as he rhymes about his lifestyle changes over the past few years. He advocates pursuing inner peace over money, telling listeners “being broke is just a state of mind.”

2020’s been a productive year for the Bay Area indie, as he released a string of singles to carry his fans through the gap between his full-length projects. Early this year, he shared the motivational “Stimulus Check” video, following that with the celebratory “Tesla In A Pandemic.” In between, he crafted a pair of collabs that contributed to his quarantine fund and gave back: “Bounce Back” with G-Eazy brought in the ESPN bag, while “Optimistic” with D Smoke contributed to Empire’s Voices For Change Vol. 1 compilation. With California Poppy 2 on the way, Rexx and his fans have plenty to be optimistic about.

Watch the “State Of Mind” video above.

California Poppy 2 is out 11/20 via Empire. Order it here.