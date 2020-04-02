Rich The Kid delivered his third album, Boss Man, early last month — his first official project under the Republic Records helm. Originally 19 tracks in length, Rich The Kid has followed the recent trend of updating an album after its release, whether it be for a small tweak or to add a new song. His latest update adds one song, bringing the total up to 20 tracks.

Extending the song by only 45 seconds, Rich The Kid updates the track “Stuck Together” with some help from Future. Arriving just a month after the album, the song is another in a productive period of music that also included his contribution to Kyle’s “YES!” and a new video for “Red.”

On the record, Future doesn’t rap about anything beyond buying jewelry for the women in his life while reestablishing his position his the rap game. He even alludes to his viral video alongside Young Thug, raping, “If she mine then she rockin’ Philippe/That ain’t me she belong to the street.”

In addition to the updated version of “Stuck Together,” Rich The Kid also rearranged the order of songs to give a new feel to the album.

You can hear “Stuck Together” in the video above.

Boss Man is out now via Republic. Get it here.