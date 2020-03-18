Rich The Kid Finds Himself In A Nearly Monochromatic World In His ‘Red’ Video

Last Friday, Rich The Kid shared his third album, Boss Man, a 19-song opus that was led by “That’s Tuff,” released back in December. The album had many highlights, including Rich’s first collaboration with Nicki Minaj on their flex-heavy song “Not Sorry.” Looking to extend the album’s life a bit more, Rich The Kid returns with a video for “Red.”

Arriving just days after Boss Man, the video also comes just a couple of days after Rich’s video for “Far From Home.” Showing a slight obsession for the color red, this one finds Rich in a near-monochromatic world as he details his lavish lifestyle, one that focuses on a red-colored world, minus his green hundred dollar bills, of course. The video features Rich’s words over the Beat By Jeff-produced track, as well as women in red clothing, a red telephone booth, and red lighting, among other things.

Featuring appearances from DaBaby, Post Malone, and more, Boss Man serves as Rich The Kid’s first release under his new Republic Records home — a stint that began after the rapper left Interscope in late 2019. The album also follows his 2019 release The World Is Yours 2.

You can watch the video above.

