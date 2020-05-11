This year is shaping up to be a costly one for Rich The Kid. After being hit with a pricey lawsuit by his management company, Rich The Kid is now reportedly being sued over failing to pay for expensive jewelry.

According to TMZ, the rapper is being sued by Peter Marco from Extraordinary Jewels of Beverly Hills. Marco claims the “Plug Walk” rapper left without paying his hefty bill, which was over a quarter of a million dollars.

Per TMZ’s report, Marco has been doing business with Rich for nearly three years. Marco claims he sent Rich his recent jewelry order, which included diamond necklaces, crosses, and even a few Swiss watches that were worth several hundred thousand dollars. For some time, Marco was receiving wired payments from Rich for the bling. Eventually, the payments stopped but Rich kept ordering and Marco continued to deliver. Now, Rich has racked up a bill of over $234,000 and Marco is suing for what he’s owed.

After news of the lawsuit circulated, Rich addressed the reports on Twitter, calling it “fake news.”

Elliot is my only jeweler !! Anything else is FAKE NEWS😈🤷🏽‍♂️ — RICH THE KID (@richthekid) May 11, 2020

If Rich is in fact being sued by Marco, this wouldn’t be the first lawsuit that he has faced this year. In February, the rapper’s management company, Blueprint Artist Management, filed a lawsuit against Rich that claimed he owed them money. According to the documents, the management company said Rich had not paid them in over three years and now owes them a whopping $3.5 million in unpaid fees.