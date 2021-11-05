rick ross
Getty Image
Music

Rick Ross Announces The Release Date For His Eleventh Album, ‘Richer Than I Ever Been’

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

In hip-hop, it’s always been something of an accomplishment to reach double digits in your album catalog — something only a handful of well-established, super-successful rappers have accomplished in the forty or so years the genre’s been at the forefront of American pop culture. One of those artists is Rick Ross, who crossed that milestone two years ago with Port Of Miami 2. While absolutely no one would blame him for wanting to take a break, it’s clear Ross just flat-out loves to rap — a fact evidenced by today’s announcement that his 11th studio album, Richer Than I Ever Been, is coming next month.

Scheduled to release on December 10 through Maybach Music and Epic, the promo for Richer Than I Ever Been will kick off next Friday, November 12, with the lead single “Outlawz” featuring 21 Savage and Jazmine Sullivan. Ross shared the cover for Richer Than I Ever Been, which features photography by veteran hip-hop shooter Jonathan Mannion, on Instagram. Mannion himself also posted the cover, explaining the concept in his caption: “They can’t even see you, Rozay,” he wrote. “You are in a whole other stratosphere in this moment. Honored to sync up with you for this, our 5th, album campaign.”

Richer Than I Ever Been is due 12/10 via Maybach and Epic.

Topics: #Rick RossTags:
Listen To This
Snail Mail Grows Up On ‘Valentine’
by: Twitter
The Best Songs By The War On Drugs, Ranked
by: Twitter
All the Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
Maxo Kream Will Never Buckle Under The ‘Weight Of The World’
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
Fresh Out Of High School, Brooklyn’s Geese Are Offering Up One Of 2021’s Most Exciting Debuts
by: Twitter
×