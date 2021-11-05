In hip-hop, it’s always been something of an accomplishment to reach double digits in your album catalog — something only a handful of well-established, super-successful rappers have accomplished in the forty or so years the genre’s been at the forefront of American pop culture. One of those artists is Rick Ross, who crossed that milestone two years ago with Port Of Miami 2. While absolutely no one would blame him for wanting to take a break, it’s clear Ross just flat-out loves to rap — a fact evidenced by today’s announcement that his 11th studio album, Richer Than I Ever Been, is coming next month.

Scheduled to release on December 10 through Maybach Music and Epic, the promo for Richer Than I Ever Been will kick off next Friday, November 12, with the lead single “Outlawz” featuring 21 Savage and Jazmine Sullivan. Ross shared the cover for Richer Than I Ever Been, which features photography by veteran hip-hop shooter Jonathan Mannion, on Instagram. Mannion himself also posted the cover, explaining the concept in his caption: “They can’t even see you, Rozay,” he wrote. “You are in a whole other stratosphere in this moment. Honored to sync up with you for this, our 5th, album campaign.”

Richer Than I Ever Been is due 12/10 via Maybach and Epic.