Just hours after releasing his new single featuring Miami Heat legends Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem (listed as UD40), Rick Ross has shared the video for “Season Ticket Holder.” Shot in documentary-style black-and-white, the video puts the three performers’ hometown — both native and adopted — at the forefront as they cruise the streets of Miami, attend a photo shoot with DJ Khaled, and hang out with other locals. “We do this for the city” is the theme, with Wade closing the song listing his and Haslem’s accomplishments for the Heat: “We put on for the city, sixteen years. Five finals, three rings, we put those trophies over here.” The soulful hook is performed by R&B icon Raphael Saadiq.

The new single marks the rap debut for D Wade, who follows in the footsteps of friend and rival Kobe Bryant, championship partner Shaquille O’Neal, and modern-day crossover star Damian Lillard as one the growing number of NBA players dipping their toes in the rap game and acquitting themselves well. The rapidly expanding fraternity also includes newcomers like Lonzo Ball and Marvin Bagley and well as seemingly eternal “old heads” such as Drake muse Lou Williams.

Wade is even embroiled in his first “rap beef” of sorts, after Boosie Badazz and Young Thug both made comments criticizing his support of transgender daughter Zaya Wade. Maybe he’ll cook up a couple of diss records to really solidify his spot but even if he doesn’t, “Season Ticket Holder” is proof that his legacy is solid in Miami, Florida.

Watch the video for “Season Ticket Holder” above.