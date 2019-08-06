Getty Image

The release Port Of Miami 2 is right around the corner, so Rick Ross is making sure to raise awareness with some last-minute releases. The latest is “Turnpike Ike,” a braggadocious, nostalgic throwback to his days spent transporting illegal products up and down interstate highways — or yelling at inmates, take your pick. Rick’s dubious authenticity aside, he knows what the people want: A cinematic, orchestral beat and Ross’ smooth flow maneuvering through the pocket as he spins fantastical tales straight out of Scarface.

On the hook, rather than the melodic choruses or hypnotic chants he’s known for, Ross opts to cede space to one of his “bad bitches” to detail the luxury lifestyle they supposedly live, which includes “20 houses, 50 cars” and reminders that Ross is “the biggest boss.” Ross also takes a few moments at the end of the track to shout out some of his homies, whether locked up or passed away. Debuting the song on Zane Lowe’s World Record, Ross called in via video chat to explain the philosophy behind his longevity. “I can never get too comfortable,” he says. “There’s no such thing as good for life.”

Port Of Miami 2 also features the Swizz Beatz collaboration “Big Tyme” and releases this Friday, August 9 via MMG/Epic Records.