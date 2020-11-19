Gucci Mane and Jeezy will go head-to-head to kick off the new season of Verzuz on Thursday in what has lined up to be the online platform’s most anticipated battle to date. While much of the focus is on Gucci and Jeezy’s battle, it hasn’t stopped some artists from inserting their name into the mix for a future spot on the Swizz Beatz and Timbaland show.

Just a little over a day away from the Verzuz season premiere, Rick Ross hopped on Instagram to call out T.I. and get his attention for a future matchup with the Atlanta rapper.

Ross sent a direct message to The L.I.B.R.A. rapper saying, “Tip got unfinished business. Rozay got unfinished business. Rozay got unfinished business.” He added, “And after this event, mhmm. It’s time for us to weigh the work. We gotta weigh the work.”

T.I. was originally slated to face Jeezy, but it appeared as if he stepped out of the ring to allow Gucci to go up against his longtime rival. Rick Ross has also participated in a song-for-song battle as he faced <a title="" href="The L.I.B.R.A.” target=”_blank”>2 Chainz back in August.

The Port Of Miami 2 rapper’s post comes just a day after 50 Cent said he would consider a battle with The Game — someone he has not seen eye-to-eye with over the years — under one condition: “He can’t play no records with my voice on it.”

You can watch Rick Ross’ video in the post above.