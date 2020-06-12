Rico Nasty must be a favorite of Insecure‘s Issa Rae, because her music has not only featured prominently on the show, it’s also been featured pretty consistently. This season, not only did Insecure‘s music curators put Rico on the soundtrack, they reached out to get an original song, “Dirty,” which Rico shared today after it premiered a few episodes ago. The single uses a grungy, uptempo beat, over which Rico sings the praises of drink, weed, and sex.

“Dirty” arrives as the anticipation for Rico’s new album has nearly reached a fever pitch. Rico’s buzz was already strong as a result of her XXL Freshmen cover placement last year and her Cardi B co-sign in February of this year, but the coronavirus quarantine caused her to delay her release. She still dropped a pair of innovative videos, “Lightning” and “Popstar,” as she and her fans waited out the social distancing measures in place. Along with her verse on IDK’s “495,” “Dirty” provides a welcome and tantalizing taste of new Rico music as she makes final tweaks on her big debut.

Listen to Rico Nasty’s “Dirty” above. Watch the Insecure season finale Sunday at 7:20pm EST / 10:20pm PST on HBO.

Rico Nasty is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.