These days, certain shows have too many seasons, while other series are abandoned despite being critically acclaimed with a slew of dedicated fans. So even though The Great had a star-studded cast, witty writing, and cliffhangers to resolve, Hulu decided the best thing would be to let it die an undeserving death. This is the streaming era!

The beloved satire series ran for three seasons and followed Elle Fanning as Russian monarch Catherine the Great alongside Nicholas Hoult as Peter III, who she desperately wants dead. We will never know how those marriage counseling sessions panned out, in the end.

Now that the dust has settled after its cancellation announcement, Fanning took to Instagram to reflect on the show’s three seasons. Alongside a carousel of behind-the-scenes images, she wrote:

Scrolling down memory lane… I haven’t been able to properly share my thoughts after the news of The Great’s cancellation. This show has meant the world to me. The experiences shared. The memories I’ll never forget. Tony McNamara is a certified genius. The last 3 seasons have shaped me. Through playing Catherine I discovered parts of myself I didn’t know I had. I love every crew member and cast member deeply. And although I won’t get to lace up my corset one last time, I am forever proud of what we accomplished together. In my mind Catherine is left ‘shaking it all night long’ finally stepping into the leader we always knew she would become, a multitude of lovers thrown in for good measure, many macaroons, vodka shots, long winded speeches, battles of wit, and of course HUUU-F*CKING-ZZAHHHHSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Hoult then commented on her post, praising the actress for her work on the series. “Too many brilliant moments on and off screen. YOU ARE THE GREATEST ❤️” he replied.

Now, we have to hope that Bridgerton and The Buccaneers are enough to keep the corset industry in business for another decade or so.

(Via People)