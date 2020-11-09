After 11 months of 2020 culminated with the first big break of the year in the 2020 election, we could all really use a vacation. Fortunately, Rico Nasty is here to offer just such an escape from the norm, with her long-awaited major-label debut album, Nightmare Vacation. While she’s been teasing the release since spring, today, she finally revealed a hard release date: December 4, which means it’s less than a month away.

Nightmare Vacation Dec 4th 🔒 pic.twitter.com/Kxb3SIvWu7 — TACOBELLA (@Rico_nastyy) November 9, 2020

After being dubbed Cardi B’s pick for “next big hip-hop star” at the beginning of the year, Rico began rolling out a string of well-received singles even without a solid release date. She kicked things off in March with the video for “Lightning,” then followed up in April with “Popstar.” Next, she released the 100 Gecs-produced “iPhone” in August after collaborating with Kali Uchis on “Aquí Yo Mando.”

Her most recent video, the bizarre and surreal “Own It,” appeared to be the biggest of the bunch, suggesting that the album might be right around the corner — a prediction “Don’t Like Me” with Don Toliver and Gucci Mane seemed to confirm. Now, with an official release date, the Sugar Trap pioneer looks primed to complete the world takeover promised by her Bronx-born predecessor.

Nightmare Vacation is due 12/4 via Atlantic Records.

