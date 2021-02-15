Tekashi 69 may have been released from prison several months ago, but that doesn’t mean he’s staying out of trouble. Over the weekend, Meek Mill found himself in the cross-hairs of a potential altercation upon running into Tekashi in a parking garage. Meek didn’t engage in a fight, however, opting to brush the rapper off as someone trying to go viral. But now, a different rapper is actively seeking out a fight with Tekashi. Upon seeing the video of Tekashi’s attempted brawl, Riff Raff took it upon himself to challenge the rapper to an official boxing match.

It doesn’t look like Raff is playing around. The rapper shared a short video montage of him intensely training in the ring and wrote his challenge in the caption. Raff even taunted Tekashi’s felony record and hurled name-calling insults such as “little mosquito” at him. Attempting to up the stakes of the match, Riff Raff wants both of them to put $1 million down on the fight:

“Hello @6ix9ine i see that you like to attempt to start fights with Real Artists that have police records to where if they were to kick your ass in a parking lot then they would go to jail and f*ck their money up … So I, Dale Dan Tony, which (No Felony record) would like to turn the tables and play your game with you as well as Up the Stakes I challenge You @6ix9ine in the boxing ring for $1,000,000 cash. We both put $1,000,000 in a glass case at a Pay Per View event and the winner takes all. I will be training starting today and I suggest you do as well. I will give you 3 months of training as well. See you in the RING you little mosquito…. oh and did you really think you could steal my Rainbow Braids and shark grills and then NOT have to eventually pay the Prada Piper….. Good Luck 69 you will be 69ing the announcers table when I know you thru the ropes my dear lad.. Let’s Get it…”

