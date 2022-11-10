Rihanna Black Panther 2 Wakanda Forever Premiere 2022
Getty Image
Music

Rihanna Will Extend Her ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Run With Her New Single, ‘Born Again’



Super Bowl LVII halftime performer Rihanna has pumped the brakes on album talk. “Super Bowl is one thing, new music is another thing. Do you hear that, fans?” she told the Associated Press earlier this week. But there is some new music, which is more than we’ve been able to say since 2016’s chart-breaking ANTI album.

RiRi officially marked her return to music with the release of “Lift Me Up” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The emotive ballad, a tribute to the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, was co-written by Rihanna, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, and director Ryan Coogler. “Lift Me Up” debuted at No. 2 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart.

And now, with Wakanda Forever hitting theaters tomorrow (November 11), we know that Rihanna double-dipped on the Wakanda Forever soundtrack. It was first reported following the highly anticipated sequel’s Los Angeles premiere that Rihanna had two songs listed on the Wakanda Forever soundtrack: “Lift Me Up” and “Born Again.” The initial soundtrack released to the public did not include “Born Again,” but the second ballad has since been added in territories where it’s already November 11.

“Born Again” was produced by Göransson and The-Dream, as noted by Genius, and it’s just as lyrically evocative as “Lift Me Up”: “I’d give my heart to this place / I’d give my whole soul and whatever it takes, never run away / And I’d relive this just to see your face again / I know that you’d do the same, born again.”

See early reactions to “Born Again” below.


