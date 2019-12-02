Getty Image
Rihanna’s ‘Anti’ Is The First Album By A Black Female Artist To Hit A Major Chart Milestone

Rihanna is one of the most successful artists of this millennium: Her two latest albums, Unapologetic and Anti, went No. 1, and all of her albums peaked in at least the top five… aside from her 2005 debut Music Of The Sun, which still topped out at No. 10. Her music has aged well, and thanks to Anti, woman has done something that no other Black female artist has done before: Anti has spent 200 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart, which no other album by a Black woman has ever done.

Rihanna, by the way, is also one of the most successful artists in the history of the Hot 100 chart as well. Justin Bieber recently notched his 200th week in the top 10 of the Hot 100 chart, but he’s nowhere close to Rihanna’s 360 weeks, which is easily the most of all time (Mariah Carey is in second with 279 weeks).

It looks like her next chart-topping album could be on the way. In a recent interview, she insisted that making music will always be a priority for her, saying, “Music is, like, speaking in code to the world, where they get it. It’s the weird language that connects me to them. Me the designer, me the woman who creates makeup and lingerie — it all started with music. It was my first pen pal-ship to the world. To cut that off is to cut my communication off. All of these other things flourish on top of that foundation.”

