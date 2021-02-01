When Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron posted an obligatory Black History Month tweet imploring followers to “celebrate the contributions Black men and women have made to our Commonwealth,” he received a brutal reminder that his own contributions have been less-than-satisfactory. Rihanna quote-tweeted him, ruthlessly thrashing his tweet with just two words and a hashtag that succinctly summed up his failings. “Sup n****?” she asked. “#JusticeForBreonnaTaylor.”

You’ll remember that Cameron delayed for an unconscionable amount of time to charge officers Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove with the shooting death of Breonna Taylor after they served a “no-knock warrant” on her apartment in March of last year. When Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker thought the home was being broken into, he fired a warning shot, prompting the officers to fire 32 shots in return, killing Taylor when six of those bullets hit her. The shooting prompted nationwide protests, including a sit-in on Cameron’s lawn in which rapper Cordae was arrested for trespassing.

None of the three officers were charged with Taylor’s death although a grand jury indicted Hankison for wanton endangerment for shooting through the patio door from outside the apartment. However, jurors later advised journalists they felt they were never presented the option to indict the officers for shooting Taylor and didn’t see all the evidence — both failings of the Attorney General’s office.

Rihanna’s tweet rang up nearly 8,000 retweets within less than an hour, while Cameron’s initial message received nearly 2,000 quote tweets of similar disdain. You can check out more responses below.

Remember that time Breonna Taylor was murdered in her house and you did everything to let the cops walk? https://t.co/ewEQGE1qyB — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) February 1, 2021

who told uncle ruckus he could speak today? https://t.co/40WZtX5cOB — charles (bizzy banks fan) mcdonald (@FourVerts) February 1, 2021

Remember that black history is not all celebration & triumph. It is reflection on the dark truth of our past in this country as well. REMEMBER what side of history you will be on when we discuss #BreonnaTaylor with our children. Sit this one out,

Disrespectfully. #SayHerName https://t.co/5dZ64UmzUd — Love, Lauly 💛 (@laulyyyyyy) February 1, 2021