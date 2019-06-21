Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It seems like Rihanna is one of the busiest people on the planet right now. With her ever-growing fashion and cosmetics empire (oh, and her legendary music career), Rihanna seems to be going pretty much non-stop, evidenced by the fact that she is the wealthiest female musician in the world. Still, she made some time recently to let loose and go day drinking with Seth Meyers for an entertaining Late Night segment.

Their day started with Meyers preparing a host of odd drinks named after classic Rihanna songs, drinks like “Under My Rumbrella,” “Diamonds In The Rye,” “We Found Veuve In A Hostess Place,” and “B*tch Better Have My Bunny.” From there, the pair decided to play some drinking games, like a quiz where Meyers asked Rihanna if she remembers where she wore specific outfits. They had plenty of fun from there, such as when they gave each other sage life advice, when Meyers tried some pick-up lines on Rihanna, and perhaps most importantly, when Rihanna gave Meyers a Fenty makeover.

Meanwhile, there’s more good news: Rihanna recently said that she’s really looking forward to putting out her next album, and she’s going to spend some serious time working on it in the near future.

Watch Rihanna and Meyers go day drinking above.