Rihanna Reportedly Gave Birth To Her And ASAP Rocky’s Second Child In Secret

Rihanna has reportedly given birth to her and ASAP Rocky’s second child. According to TMZ, Rihanna gave birth on August 3 in Los Angeles, but has kept things quiet after making the announcement of her pregnancy in the flashiest way possible during her February Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. Rihanna and Rocky had their first child, who they named after RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan, back in May of 2022. Since then, Rihanna has added maternity bras to her Savage X Fenty lingerie line, while Rocky has hinted multiple times that the couple also secretly got married.

How this affects the couple’s future music plans remains to be seen. Rocky has been teasing his upcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb, since late last year, apparently beginning the rollout with his new single, “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n),” after “putting the finishing touches” on the album back in January. He also previously released the single “Sh*ttin’ Me,” his first solo release in nearly three years, last December.

Rihanna’s comeback album, meanwhile, has been the subject of much speculation and a long-running meme involving playfully paranoid banter between the singer and her fans. While she did mention in February that she wants to release the album sometime this year, with a newborn to look after, those plans may just get postponed. However, with Rocky gushing about how much he loves being a dad and Rihanna using her motherhood for inspiration, that may work out for the couple in the long run.