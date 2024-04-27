Rihanna’s transition into motherhood has been a sight supporters have loved to witness. The “Umbrella” singer and her partner, fellow musician Asap Rocky’s family, could be expanding soon. Well, that’s what fans continue to speculate online.

However, the conversation grew from whispers to screams following a now viral clip of Rihanna at a Fenty Beauty event. Yesterday (April 26), while celebrating the latest of the company’s latest product, soft’lit naturally luminous longwear foundation, Rihanna seemed to fan the flames even more. Instead of downing the glass of champagne offered to her, Rihanna aired on the side of caution.

On the gold carpet, Rihanna pretended to take a sip. Now, users believe that she is secretly pregnant with her and Asap Rocky’s third child. Although neither party have confirmed yet along hinted at the expansion of their family, that hasn’t stopped users online from running with the assumption. View a few of their responses below.

“Fake sipping? She’s pregnant,” wrote one user.

“The fake sipping? When I catch Asap Rocky,” added another.

“She’s so pregnant again, and she won’t stop until she has a daughter,” penned another.

“This lets me know Asap Rocky just wasting time and resources with his antics lately LOL,” joked another referring to the rapper’s lyrical back-and-forth with Drake.