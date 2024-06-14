Last week, Rihanna sent fans into a hopeless spiral when she was photographed wearing a T-shirt dress that read “I’m retired.” Fans couldn’t help but interpret this message as a reference to the long-running joke about Rihanna taking forever to release a new album (her last on, Anti, came out in 2016). But in a recent interview, Rihanna said they shouldn’t give up hope just yet — and revealed the item she’d actually wear to signal her music-making days are done.

As Rihanna told Extra (according to the Los Angeles Times) on Monday (June 10), “That was just me looking into the future. I’m not retired. I just like that dress. I got it as a gift and I loved it.… They didn’t read the second line, I’m not retired, I’m just retired from dressing up — it’s a lot of effort.” As far as how she’d alert fans to the end of her music career, she said, “Wait for the ‘I Quit’ T-shirt.”

She also denied resurfaced pregnancy rumors after having two babies back-to-back, joking, “Can I get my six-pack back first? I don’t think I ever had one, but still. Let me go to Carnival one summer? Please, one summer.” However, she did admit she would like to try adding a girl to the mix. Although Rihanna has been more focused on motherhood than dropping that coveted ninth album, her maybe-husband ASAP Rocky did say that she’s been working on new music, so perhaps that T-shirt is staying in the closet — for now.