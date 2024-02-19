Rihanna fans who have been waiting for her new album might finally be in luck. During a recent viral video, ASAP Rocky gave an update about the status of her ninth album. “She’s working on it,” he responded — and the fans who had just taken a photo with him cheered.

She last released Anti in 2016, making it nearly a decade since dropping a full record. Many had suspected she would release something last year when she headlined the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show, but Rihanna decided to build anticipation a little longer. She’s also been very busy with her Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty companies.

Last December, she opened up about a possible game plan during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “We’re always gonna go back on tour,” Rihanna said. “I wanna go back on tour when there’s new music, right? We already know what that’s gonna be.”

“I feel like it’s only fair that my fans get what they’ve been waiting on, which is new music, and after that, let’s just blow everything up,” she added.

According to the Daily Mail, Rihanna had also reportedly signed a deal with Live Nation that is worth $40 million — which would presumably mean she would also put out new music.

Hopefully, this year will mark her grand return.